Toppenish police say a man cut his wife’s neck with a kitchen knife.
A woman went to the Toppenish Police Department Sunday to file the report about the attack, which she said happened two days earlier, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Officers went to a home in the 300 block of South Beech Street for a report of a domestic violence assault Sunday. A woman told police that two days earlier her 33-year-old husband held her over a table and poked her neck twice with the knife, according to a probable cause affidavit.
When she tried to call 911, her husband threw her phone in the toilet, the affidavit said. She said she was in fear for her life and left the house, the affidavit said.
The man was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of first-degree assault-domestic violence. The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not publish defendants' names prior to charges being filed.
While the man does not have any prior convictions, Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic asked for $100,000 bail during a preliminary appearance hearing in Yakima County Superior Court Monday, noting the wounds to her neck and the seriousness of the crime.
Defense attorney Melissa Derry said $100,000 was excessive given his background and asked instead that he be released on court supervision.
While Judge Sonia Rodriguez True acknowledged his lack of prior convictions, she said it was a serious crime and set bail at $100,000.
“I do think you are very dangerous, and a risk to the safety of the victim and the community,” Rodriguez True said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.