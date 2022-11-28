A 26-year-old Toppenish man is facing possible second-degree murder charges in the stabbing death of another man last week.
The suspect made a preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima County Superior Court. He is accused of the Nov. 23 stabbing death of Jose Mendoza-Ramirez, 19, in the 400 block of Division Street in Toppenish, according to a Toppenish police probable cause affidavit.
The suspect had been arguing with his parents at their home, took a knife from the kitchen and exited the back door the night of the stabbing, the affidavit said.
The suspect had some friends with him when he left the house, the affidavit said.
Afraid, the suspect’s parents locked the home and walked to the police department to report the matter, the affidavit said.
Responding police found the suspect shirtless at the back door of his parent’s home, the affidavit said.
Other officers found Mendoza-Ramirez’s body in a nearby alley with a stab wound to the right side of his back.
Yakima County Corner Jim Curtice said Mendoza-Ramirez died of a stab wound to the torso.
A witness at the home identified Mendoza-Ramirez as one of the men who was with the suspect when he exited the home, the affidavit said.
