Anthony Darius Ashlock pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and was sentenced to 8 ½ years in prison Monday in the November 2019 shooting death of his father, 42-year-old Ryan Ashlock.
Anthony Ashlock, 24, of Toppenish initially was charged with second-degree murder but agreed to the lesser charge in plea agreement.
Family filled the courtroom wanting to know more and asking Judge Richard Bartheld to impose the stiffest sentence possible.
Ryan Ashlock’s cousin said the lesser charge doesn’t hold Anthony Ashlock accountable for what he did that fateful day.
“So you don’t get my forgiveness,” she told Anthony Ashlock. “I can’t wrap my brain around what led up to the day that you took your father’s life.”
Ryan Ashlock died of multiple gunshot wounds. He called police and told a dispatcher he’d been shot by his son before becoming unresponsive, according to court documents.
Police found Ryan Ashlock’s vehicle in a field northeast of North Branch and North McKinley roads, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators learned the shooting occurred in the 2500 block of North Branch Road and they found Anthony Ashlock just down the road.
“You just left him alone,” Ryan Ashlock’s cousin told Anthony Ashlock as he appeared over a courtroom monitor. “You left him alone in the last minutes of his life.”
No amount of time imposed as a sentence will bring Ryan Ashlock back, said his brother, Dustin Ashlock.
“Just know that I will be praying to God to judge you in his own way,” Dustin Ashlock said.
Family told the court that Ryan Ashlock wanted to help his son, who struggled with drug use, to get his life back together and agreed to allow him to return home.
But not long before the shooting, Ryan Ashlock had arranged for his son to stay with his uncle, family told the court.
Defense attorney Rick Smith told the court that Anthony Ashlock suffered a psychotic episode when he shot his father.
Smith said Anthony Ashlock told mental heath experts that he loved his father, saying he was his best friend. Anthony Ashlock was diagnosed manic depressive.
“It’s not a situation in which he would intentionally hurt his father,” Smith said.
Anthony Ashlock addressed his family.
“I’m still an Ashlock and still love every one of you,” he said. “We need to move forward, and that’s what Papa would want.”
Judge Bartheld said there was a time he had discretion to impose up a life sentence, but the Legislature since has set strict sentencing guidelines he must follow.
Bartheld told Anthony Ashlock he needs to accept what he did and begin making amends to his family.
“Mental illness, depression, schizophrenia, whatever the case may be is not an excuse,” Bartheld said. “The only way to break that if for you to take responsibility.”
