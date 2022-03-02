A 73-year-old Toppenish man previously convicted of child molestation was sentenced to five years in state prison after pleading guilty to raping a White Swan teen.
Warren Duffey Craig was sentenced in January, after earlier pleading guilty to third-degree child rape in the 2021 case, according to Yakima County Superior Court records. He was charged with raping a then-15-year-old girl.
In return for the plea, prosecutors dropped charges of third-degree child molestation and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.
Sheriff’s detectives were called in June 2021 after the family became aware of the crime though Facebook messages between Crag and the girl, according to court documents. Detectives said there were 302 pages of messages between Craig and the girl and noted that “several conversations were inappropriate to occur between a 72-year-old man and a 15-year-old female child,” court documents said.
Detectives said it was “obvious” that Craig was in a sexual relationship with the girl.
The girl’s parents told detectives that Craig had worked as a handyman on their property. The girl said Craig had sex with her eight times between late May and the middle of June, according to court documents.
Craig, a former Everett school teacher, had been convicted of three counts of second-degree child molestation in Snohomish County in 1992. He was charged after three girls accused him of touching them inappropriately at the school.
