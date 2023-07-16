Tieton police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting involving a juvenile that left one man injured.
The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and walked away from the scene; he was later taken to a hospital, according to a Tieton Police Department news release.
Three people were involved in the incident, the release said, two adults and one juvenile.
A man and a juvenile were arrested and police continue to investigate, the release said.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
