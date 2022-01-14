A Tieton man has been sentenced to two years in prison for fighting with employees of a Naches area hardware store while shoplifting bullets.
Adrian Angel Pulido-Sereno, 21, was initially charged with first-degree robbery in connection with the June 11, 2020, incident, but pleaded guilty in December to second-degree robbery and second-degree unlawful firearms possession as part of a plea deal.
He was sentenced Tuesday to 26 months in prison, which included a 12-month deadly weapon enhancement.
Pulido-Sereno, according to court documents, went to the Ace Hardware store on U.S. Highway 12 near Naches and hid two boxes of 9mm ammunition in his pocket. When store employees confronted Pulido-Sereno as he was leaving, he tried to run and got into a fight with them, documents said.
During the scuffle, a pistol fell out of Pulido-Sereno’s pocket, which a bystander secured by removing the gun’s magazine and locking the slide back, documents said.
At the time of his arrest, he was on pretrial release from Yakima County District Court on a first-degree charge of driving with a suspended or revoked license. He has prior juvenile convictions for second-degree unlawful firearms possession, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, taking a motor vehicle without permission and eluding police.
