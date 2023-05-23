A Titeon man is accused of firing on another vehicle during a drive-by shooting Friday near Naches.
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies were called to the intersection of Allan Road and Bonlow Drive around 3:25 p.m, where they found 20 spent .40-caliber shell casings, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Witnesses said a Chevrolet pickup truck followed a Nissan Murano on to Allan Road from the Allan Brothers fruit warehouse property, according to the affidavit, and saw the pickup pull alongside the Murano and someone in the pickup shoot at the SUV.
A man in the pickup then got out, witnesses said, and continued to fire at the Nissan as it drove toward U.S. Highway 12, according to the affidavit. The pickup was last seen on the highway heading toward Naches, the affidavit said.
Deputies found the Nissan, which had 15 bullet holes, the affidavit said. The car’s driver and passenger were not injured, the affidavit said, but were uncooperative with deputies. There was also damage on the Nissan that indicated a shot was fired from inside the vehicle, the affidavit said.
The suspect was found at MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest, the affidavit said. The pickup truck was found at the suspect’s home and did not have any signs of gunfire damage, the affidavit said.
Detectives also got security video from the warehouse showing the truck following the Nissan, the affidavit said. Both vehicles have been impounded by the sheriff’s office.
During a preliminary appearance hearing in Yakima County Superior Court Monday, Judge Jeffery Swan set bail at $100,000.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not identify criminal suspects until they are charged.