The guilty pleas by three Snohomish County men accused of killing a Granger man in 2019 did not result in justice, the dead man’s sister told them Tuesday.
Two of the men accused of killing Joe Albert Fuller could be out of prison in about three years as part of a plea deal, and another could be out in less than 20 years.
“I’m beginning to have less respect for the justice system now,” Brenda Johnson said in Yakima County Superior Court. “I used to have respect for the justice system, but I’m not seeing it now.”
Jaime Herrera, Marcos Cruz Herrera Jr. and Hector Silva Garcia-Ceja entered guilty pleas Tuesday in a deal that Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Jamil Gill said recognized the varying level of culpability among the three, as well as the risks to both sides of going to trial.
All three were initially charged with first-degree murder in Fuller’s shooting death April 12, 2019, in the 1600 block of Cherry Hill Road.
Authorities alleged that Jaime Herrera had a woman contact Fuller about buying methamphetamine.
Police said Herrera, his father Marcos Herrera and Garcia-Ceja chased Fuller after he met the woman for the drug buy, ran his car off the road into a canal and shot him.
Yakima County sheriff’s detectives said Jaime Herrera had earlier threatened Fuller over a drug deal that had gone bad, according to court documents. Authorities said the three were Sureño gang members with ties to both Yakima and Everett.
Jaime Herrera, 27, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, as charged. But prosecutors dropped a firearms enhancement that would have added five years to his term and recommended a 20-year sentence, the lowest standard sentence he could receive.
Marcos Herrera, 49, and Garcia-Ceja, 27, each pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter. Prosecutors recommended they each serve a 67-month sentence, six months above the standard range for Marcos Herrera and 13 months above Garcia-Ceja’s standard range.
Sentencing ranges are calculated based on a defendant’s prior criminal record and the crime for which they're being tried.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Elisabeth Tutsch followed the sentencing recommendations.
Emily Gause, Garcia-Ceja’s attorney, said the deals reflect the fact that her client was less culpable for the killing.
It "gives them punishment for being involved but recognizes they didn’t have any grievance with the deceased, and there was no plotting or planning,” Gause said. “They were present, but they didn’t stop anything. There should be punishment for their involvement. Someone is dead.”
Diane Hehir, Marcos Herrera’s attorney, said his client wanted to take responsibility for his role in the crime. Both she and Gill said the deal also recognizes that both sides faced risk going before a jury.
Marcos Herrera apologized to Fuller’s family, saying he was “sorry for everything that happened.”
Christopher Swaby, who represented Jaime Herrera, said his client was the one who proposed the plea deal earlier.
“I haven’t had a lot of clients like Mr. Herrera who in conversation took responsibility, said what happened and asked the state to treat his co-defendants in a way that was reflecting their responsibility,” Swaby said.
He also commended Gill for listening to the proposal with an open mind.
But Johnson said while she’s trying to forgive the men, she does not feel the sentences were just. With credit for time served while awaiting trial, Marcos Herrera and Garcia-Ceja could both be out of prison in three years, while Jaime Herrera could be out in 18.
“My brother doesn’t get to walk away,” Johnson said. “I had to bury my brother because of these guys.”
And she said she has yet to find out exactly what happened and why, such as who actually fired the shots.
“Why did you shoot him point blank?” Johnson asked. “This wasn’t a random shooting where he was hit by a spare bullet.”
While she acknowledged that her brother had problems with drugs and the law — he had prior convictions for drugs and firearms possession and at the time of his killing was facing charges of unlawful firearms possession, possessing a stolen firearm and possessing methamphetamine with intent to deliver — Johnson said Fuller cared for his family and was generous with those in need.
“My brother would have given his shirt off his back, his only shirt, his only pair of shoes if they had needed them,” she said.
Johnson also told Jaime Herrera to not waste his time in prison, but to do something so he comes out a better person.
“Take these 20 years and do something productive. Take advantage of the programs, get a college degree,” Johnson said. She also urged the elder Herrera and Garcia-Ceja to forsake a criminal lifestyle as well.
