Two men and a 15-year-old boy were arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Yakima.
The three are being held on suspicion of drive-by shooting and two counts of first-degree assault in connection with the shooting in the area of South Third Street and Pacific Avenue. The 15-year-old is also facing potential charges of second-degree unlawful firearms possession and unlawfully carrying a concealed firearm.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not name suspects until they are formally charged, or juvenile defendants unless they are being charged as adults.
Yakima police were called to 401 S. Seventh St. around 10:50 p.m. for motor vehicle crash with injuries. Three people were seen running from the vehicle that had flipped over in the yard, according to a probable cause affidavit.
At the same time, police had a report of a drive-by shooting in the 800 block of South Third Street shortly before the crash, the affidavit said. Nobody was hit in the shooting, but two people were in the line of fire, police said.
After firing, the people got in the vehicle and drove off, the victim told police, as someone in the car continued to fire in his direction with what appeared to be a military-style semiautomatic rifle, the affidavit said. He told police that he got his own rifle and returned fire, the affidavit said.
The rollover was a short distance from the area of the shooting, and the car matched a victim’s description of the suspect vehicle, the affidavit said.
Police found a 33-year-old Wapato man near the overturned vehicle, who said he hurt his knee and had blood on his face.
Officers also arrested a 19-year-old Wapato man who was found nearby, the affidavit said. In the car, police found two 9mm Glock 19 pistols that had been reported stolen, according to the affidavit.
Police found the third suspect, a 15-year-old from Toppenish, walking west in the 600 block of East Yakima Avenue. When police arrested him, they found an AM-15 rifle under his clothes, with a round in the chamber and a partially ejected shell casing in its ejection port, the affidavit said.
The 15-year-old is expected to make a preliminary appearance in juvenile court Tuesday afternoon.
The other suspects appeared in Yakima County Superior Court Monday, where Judge Jeff Swan set bail at $150,000 for the 19-year-old and $250,000 for the 33-year-old, noting the potential risks to public safety.
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Bret Roberts said the 33-year-old recently pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault and second-degree unlawful firearms possession, and had prior convictions on federal firearms charges.
While the 19-year-old did not have any prior criminal convictions, Roberts said the evidence linking him to the shooting justified a high bail.
Swan said the evidence showed probable cause that the 19-year-old was at least an accomplice in the shooting.
Defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp said the 19-year-old’s lack of criminal history and what she described as little evidence to the shooting justified either releasing him on his own recognizance, or setting bail no higher than $25,000.
