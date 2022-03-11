The third suspect in an October downtown shooting that left a man seriously wounded is in custody.
Armando Mendez Sanchez, 20, was booked into the Yakima County jail Thursday on charges of first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and hit-and-run attended. At a Friday hearing, Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld set his bail at $500,000.
“He’s a public menace, and I cannot find a reason to release him,” Bartheld said during the hearing.
At Friday’s hearing, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Heather Thorn said about 25 shots were fired in the incident, almost making it an attempted first-degree murder, as well as his pending charges of unlawful firearms possession in two separate incidents.
Armando Sanchez is one of three people who have been arrested in connection with the incident at North Third Avenue and West A Street Oct. 13, 2021. Isaiah Mendez Sanchez, 20, and Ruben Valentine Cornejo, 19, were arrested in late October and have both been charged with first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and first-degree unlawful firearms possession.
They are accused of shooting Zachery P. Flores, who was found in his 2018 Dodge Charger at North Third and West Yakima avenues around 6:25 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso and shoulder, according to court documents.
Flores told police he was at North Third Avenue and West A Street when he realized that people in a Chrysler 300 were shooting at him, court documents said. Flores was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment.
After the shooting the Chrysler ran a stop sign and was hit by a Subaru Forester on West A Street near North Fifth Avenue, and the Chrysler’s three occupants ran away.
YPD detectives used surveillance video from the area to identify the suspects, and Armando Sanchez was identified as the Chrysler’s driver.
