Theft and misappropriation charges against a former Yakima County deputy clerk were dropped earlier this month, after she complied with the terms of a diversion agreement.
Emilee Christine Lennartz-Hassanin, 35, of Selah appeared March 14 in Yakima County Superior Court for a hearing where prosecutors were moving to withdraw the agreement she made to have charges of misappropriating money and second-degree theft dropped.
Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said Lennartz-Hassanin owed $715 for her monthly court-supervision fee, and prosecutors were prepared to send the case back to trial. Her diversion agreement required her to pay $90 a month to cover the supervision costs.
But Brusic said she paid off the balance before the hearing, and the court deemed her to have successfully completed the diversion.
Had she been found in violation, or charged with another crime, she would have to go through a stipulated trial, where the judge would only review police reports and her statements to investigators to determine if she was guilty.
Other terms of her agreement included paying $4,063 in restitution, taking a theft-awareness class and not breaking any laws.
In return, prosecutors agreed to drop four counts of misappropriating money and two counts of second-degree theft.
Lennartz-Hassanin was the financial supervisor for the clerk’s office. In December 2017, then-Clerk Janelle Riddle reported that public money may have been lost from the office.
State auditors determined that $13,029 was missing from the office, with some of it traced to Lennartz-Hassanin, according to the auditor’s report. She also reconciled or deposited three bank deposits that came up $2,760 short, auditors said.
She was also accused of making $839 in inappropriate adjustments to cash records in the office and issuing $464 in refunds that should not have been granted, the report found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.