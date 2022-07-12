A 16-year-old Terrace Heights girl accused of killing her mother’s boyfriend will be tried in juvenile court.
Yakima County prosecutors withdrew their motion Friday to have the girl tried as a juvenile on a second-degree murder charge in the death of Roy Richmond Land.
The girl was 15 at the time of the Aug. 30, 2021, attack, and a juvenile court judge would have to decide if her case should be transferred to Yakima County Superior Court. State law allows 16- and 17-year-olds to be automatically tried as adults on murder charges.
Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said that while the charge is serious, he said the girl’s criminal history and other factors do not legally justify trying her as an adult.
“This isn’t someone who has had the contacts that a gang member with four or five prior felonies (would have), been to juvenile rehabilitation before and is 15-and-three-quarters-years old when they committed a murder,” Brusic said.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not name suspects being tried as juveniles.
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the 5000 block of North Skyvista Avenue shortly before 7:30 a.m. Aug. 30 for an assault. Deputies found Land, 56, in the bathroom with a stab wound in the area of his left shoulder and armpit, according to court documents.
The girl’s mother said her daughter had come home from her father’s home to pick up her contact lenses when Land confronted the girl and said she should not be in the house, court documents said. The girl, according to court documents, grabbed a large knife from a kitchen drawer and stabbed Land once before running away, court documents said.
Deputies found her in the 5300 block of North Skyvista Road and arrested her without incident, according to court documents. She was initially charged with first-degree assault on Land, who was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to Harborview Medical Center.
Land died Oct 26, 2021, as a result of his injuries, and his death was ruled a homicide. The girl was then charged with second-degree murder. Land’s death was one of 25 homicides in Yakima County in 2021.
She is out on $500,000 bail awaiting trial in juvenile court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.