The 15-year-old who killed his cousin in a shooting at Eisenhower High School tearfully apologized Friday.
“Sorry for what I did. I didn’t know what I was thinking,” the defendant told Yakima County Superior Court Judge Ruth Reukauf during his sentencing hearing. “I wish it was me instead. I’m going to do my time and change my ways and make Shawn (Dwight Tolbert) a part of me.”
Reukauf sentenced the defendant to incarceration in a juvenile rehabilitation facility until his 21st birthday for the shooting that left Tolbert, 16, dead and an Eisenhower student wounded, citing the defendant’s prior criminal history and the effect the shooting had on the victims and the community as a whole.
“There has to be an expectation, and it has been challenged in recent years, that our students can be on a school ground safely and not have to worry about guns being brought into the mix,” Reukauf said. “There should be an absolute expectation of safety.”
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not identify defendants who are tried as juveniles. Prosecutors declined to have the defendant tried as an adult because his case did not meet the full criteria for transfer out of the juvenile system.
Prosecutors initially filed a single charge of second-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm on school property and nine counts of first-degree assault, one for everyone who was in the line of fire in the Eisenhower High parking lot March 15.
In August, the defendant pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree assault. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors dropped an unrelated drive-by shooting charge.
Parking lot incident
At the time of the incident in March, Tolbert was a student at Yakima Online school, while his cousin had just enrolled at Wilson Middle School after being kicked out of Yakima Online for attendance problems, according to court documents.
Several witnesses, including the wounded student, told police that school had just let out and they were in the parking lot hanging out when a group of four younger teens came walking by, according to court documents. One of the Ike students made “monkey noises,” which the witnesses said were not directed at the other group, but got their attention and they came over, the documents said.
Tolbert, the witnesses told police, exchanged words with the group and challenged the 18-year-old to a fight, the documents said. As they were squaring off, the witnesses said the defendant, who was standing near the back of the group, pulled out a gun and began firing, the affidavit said.
Tolbert was hit four times, once in each knee and twice in the torso, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Porter said, while the Ike student was hit in the wrist.
Tolbert and the 18-year-old were taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, and Tolbert was then transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he died from multiple gunshot wounds.
While describing the shooting as “tragic” and that there would be no “winners” in this case, Porter said things could have been a lot worse that day at the school.
“We’re fortunate to have one death and not more,” Porter said. “It is a school of 2,100 students and it is dismissal time. People are around and we have a person who is not a student who is firing a gun. There was no consideration for what was behind the fence in the sports facility.”
The sentence
Porter said juvenile court and school records show the defendant has a history of “assaultive behavior” dating back to second grade. He said the defendant’s family could not control him, noting their failure to follow through with recommendations to file an at-risk youth petition with juvenile court and their refusal to confiscate the defendant’s gun because he would only go out and get another one.
“The only thing that has given (the defendant) and the community a sense of relief is the gray bars he is behind,” Porter said.
Porter asked Reukauf to sentence the defendant to incarceration until his 21st birthday, which he described as “juvenile life.”
Ulvar Klein, the defendant’s attorney, said such a sentence would squelch any effort to reform him, since it would deny him the hope of getting out of juvenile rehabilitation before his 21st birthday.
“The defense’s position is very simple: Let the (Juvenile Rehabilitation Administration) decide,” Klein said. “They are going be in the right place and position to decide.”
Instead, Klein argued for a 210-month to age 21 sentence.
He said that with the right programs in the juvenile rehabilitation facility, the defendant will become a better person. The defendant, Klein said, is talking about getting any job when he gets out of juvenile detention.
But if he does not have the hope of getting out before he turns 21, he may not take advantage of those opportunities.
Earlier incident
Klein believes the Ike shooting was set in motion March 8, with the shooting outside the 7-Eleven at North 16th Avenue and Fruitvale Boulevard, for which the defendant was charged with drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Like the incident at the high school, Tolbert was in a fight with another person around 1:30 a.m. in the parking lot when the defendant came out and fired several shots, breaking up the fight.
“From (the defendant’s) lens, he’s a hero. Shawn’s in a fight, and (the defendant) fires a couple shots and saves the day,” Klein said. “He’s in a circle of friends who will reward that idiotic behavior.”
At Ike a week later, Klein said the defendant likely saw another opportunity to be a hero and protect his cousin, whom he looked up to, by firing a few shots and earn his cousin’s adulation.
“To say the least, it could not have gone worse,” Klein said. “Was this act in any way rational? Of course not. This was the act of a child who could not imagine anyone getting hurt or killed.”
Porter showed surveillance footage of both the 7-Eleven incident and the school shooting, which prompted sobs from Jessica Tolbert, Shawn’s mother. In the video, the defendant is seen leaving as Tolbert collapses to the ground from his wounds.
“You loved him so much, but you left your best friend laying on the ground to bleed to death,” Jessica Tolbert said in her victim impact statement in court.
She supported keeping the defendant in custody until he’s 21, pointing out that at least his family can see and touch him, something she will no longer be able to do with her son.
Judge's comments
Reukauf recalled Tolbert’s smile when he would appear in court, even when he was in trouble. She recalled one time when Tolbert was in “hot water” but he was more worried about someone else than himself.
“There was a lot of sorrow as I remembered Shawn and the loss of his potential to do great things,” Reukauf said.
She said keeping the defendant is custody until he was 21 was justified by the fact that his victims were vulnerable, his criminal record and school behavior.
She said the incident also affected both the community and the other victims. She read from the wounded student’s statement about how he went back into online classes because of the fear of being shot again and the nightmare each night that he could have died in the shooting.
Reukauf said the adults who knew the defendant had a gun and did nothing will have to live with the reality that they could have done something to stop the shooting.
She urged the defendant to take steps to reform himself and do the things his cousin wanted him to do. She also urged him to also be an example for his younger brother, so he does not follow that same path.
The defendant’s family initially chose not to speak during the hearing, but as Reukauf was going over restitution payments, the defendant’s father blurted out “It’s all about money now?” He then began to complain that Tolbert’s father and stepmother had the defendant’s gun but failed to take it away from him, drawing a rebuke from Reukauf to be quiet.
Two Yakima County sheriff’s security officers came into the courtroom at that point, and later the victim’s family was allowed to leave first before the defendant’s family to avoid further friction.
Reukauf also reminded the defendant that, while he looked up to Tolbert, he missed “one of his greatest lessons.”
“He didn’t bring a gun to a fight,” Reukauf said.
