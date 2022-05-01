A 15-year-old boy escaped from a juvenile detention center in Kittitas County on Friday after choking a worker there, then led authorities on a high-speed chase that eventually ended in his capture.
The teen was being held at the Parke Creek Community Facility. A worker there reported the boy had choked her from behind, demanded her keys and stole her car, according to a Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Deputies pursued the stolen vehicle as it headed toward Ellensburg at speeds of up to 80 mph. The teen veered into oncoming traffic and drove through a ditch to avoid spike strips, the release said.
Deputies ended the 10-mile pursuit for safety reasons when it reached Ellensburg.
The stolen car was spotted twice again within the hour, and Washington State Patrol troopers pursued it on State Route 97 west of Ellensburg, and Ellensburg Police officers deployed spike strips, blowing two tires on the fleeing car.
The teen continued to drive on rims and troopers spun the car to stop it, the release said.
The teen was arrested and police are recommending he be charged with escape, assault, eluding, and theft of a motor vehicle, the release said.
