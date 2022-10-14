A 16-year-old Terrace Heights woman will spend 14 months in juvenile rehabilitation for killing her mother’s boyfriend and later assaulting her mother.
The defendant, who was to have gone on trial in Yakima County Juvenile Court Monday, pleaded guilty Oct. 6 to second-degree manslaughter in the death of Roy Richmond Land, as well as to felony harassment and fourth-degree assault in a separate case.
She was sentenced to two consecutive 30-day confinements in a juvenile rehabilitation facility, the juvenile justice system’s equivalent of a prison, for the assault and harassment charges, and a year for the manslaughter charge, which Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said was a significant increase from the standard juvenile sentence for the crime.
She will get credit for the 63 days she has served in the Yakima County Juvenile Justice Center while awaiting trial.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not name defendants tried in juvenile court. Brusic earlier declined to have her tried as an adult because of her lack of criminal history and other factors.
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the 5000 block of North Skyvista Avenue shortly before 7:30 a.m. Aug. 30, 2021, for an assault. Deputies found Land, 56, in the bathroom with a stab wound in the area of his left shoulder and armpit, according to court documents.
The girl’s mother said her daughter had come home from her father’s home to pick up her contact lenses when Land confronted the girl and said she should not be in the house, court documents said. The girl, according to court documents, grabbed a large knife from a kitchen drawer and stabbed Land once before running away, court documents said.
Deputies found her nearby and arrested her without incident, according to court documents. She was initially charged with first-degree assault on Land, who was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to Harborview Medical Center.
Land died Oct 26, 2021, as a result of his injuries, and his death was ruled a homicide. The girl was then charged with second-degree murder, which was downgraded to second-degree manslaughter under the plea agreement.
In the second case, the defendant was charged with two counts each of felony harassment and fourth-degree assault. The agreement dropped one felony harassment and assault charge. In that case, she was accused of assaulting her mother and threatening to kill another woman on Oct. 24, 2021.
Brusic said at the time, the defendant’s mother was cooperating with prosecutors, but then she became uncooperative, and he said prosecutors were put in the position of not having sufficient evidence to overcome the defendant’s self-defense argument with certainty.
At a recent court hearing the defendant’s mother said her daughter had experienced trauma.
“Evidence in criminal cases is rarely static. It evolves over time,” Brusic said. “Memories fade, decisions are made, evidence becomes inadmissible.”
Brusic said the plea agreement provides a measure of justice, but not the full justice he said Land’s family was seeking.
