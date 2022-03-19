One of two people accused of shooting a man to death last year has been sentenced to almost two years in state custody.
The 14-year-old defendant pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter earlier this month in Yakima County Juvenile Court. In return for his guilty plea, prosecutors dropped second-degree murder and second-degree unlawful firearms possession charges.
He was sentenced to 93 weeks in a state juvenile rehabilitation center, with credit for the 130 days he served in the Yakima County Juvenile Justice Center while awaiting trial.
The teen was tried in juvenile court after Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said prosecutors did not have enough information to convince the juvenile court to transfer him to Superior Court to be tried as an adult.
“We have to look at his past criminal history, his social history and make a full evaluation,” Brusic said in an earlier interview. “There’s just not enough prior contacts within the juvenile system to ‘decline’ him as an adult.”
The Yakima Herald Republic typically does not publish the names of defendants who are being tried in the juvenile justice system.
The teen and 16-year-old Luis Daniel Valencia are accused of shooting Sebastian Alejandro Suarez, 18, at the intersection of South 20th Avenue and West Nob Hill Boulevard Oct. 28 following an argument.
Suarez died at the scene.
In his plea statement, the teen said that after being struck by Suarez, he “drew a pistol from my pocket and shot several times at him.” He also noted in his statement that he was not claiming self-defense as a complete defense for the crime.
Valencia, 16, is awaiting trial in Yakima County Superior Court on second-degree murder and second-degree unlawful firearms possession charges. As a 16-year-old charged with murder, Valencia’s case was automatically transferred to Superior Court.
