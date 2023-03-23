A 16-year-old gang member who was shot near the Sunnyside Safeway store has been charged with weapons offenses.
Prosecutors recently charged him in Yakima County Juvenile Court with second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment and displaying a weapon. In a police affidavit, officers said the suspect appeared to have fired a gun after being shot himself in the March 10 incident.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not publish the names of defendants being tried as juveniles.
Sunnyside police were called to the area of South Sixth Street and Franklin Avenue around 6 p.m. for shots fired. Officers were told that the suspect and a 14-year-old girl were taken in a private vehicle to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
Witnesses said the suspect and the girl were walking on the sidewalk on the north side of Safeway when a car pulled up and someone in the car fired at the pair, the affidavit said. The suspect was hit in the shoulder while the girl was hit in the abdomen, the affidavit said.
A bystander helped them, and he heard a shot close to the vehicle as he was helping the girl into the car and the suspect was standing outside, the affidavit said. The man said he didn’t know where the shot came from, the affidavit said.
Another witness told police he saw the suspect holding a gun as he headed to the vehicle.
The suspect first got in the back seat of the vehicle, and climbed over into the front seat when they were two blocks from the hospital, the affidavit said.
Police searched the bystander’s car and found a pistol under the front seat where the suspect was sitting that had blood on the pistol grip, the affidavit said. The gun also had a shell casing jammed in its ejection port, suggesting the had been recently fired, the affidavit said.
The suspect is a documented Norteño gang member, the affidavit said, and police said the shooting appears to be gang related.
During a March 17 preliminary appearance hearing, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Samantha Gouveia argued for high bail, saying that the suspect’s behavior was escalating. She said he had prior convictions in juvenile court for second-degree theft, third-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault.
At the hearing, probation counselor Nicholas Bazan said high bail was justifiable in light of the 14 previous warrants issued or the suspect and his escalating behavior which he said was exacerbated by drug use.
“It is a real Jekyll and Hyde,” Bazan said.
In court papers, Gouveia said the state would be seeking to have the suspect receive a sentence outside standard guidelines based on gang activity, lack of family control, failure to comply with previous court orders and his serious risk of committing another crime.
Judge Ruth Reukauf ordered the suspect held in lieu of $50,000 bail on the firearms charges, and $500 on a robbery charge, in which he was accused of stealing $500 from his mother to buy a gun, according to charging documents.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Sunnyside police Detective Melissa Heeren at 509-836-6200. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://yhne.ws/crimestoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.