Prosecutors will not seek to have a 15-year-old accused of fatally shooting his cousin outside Eisenhower High School charged as an adult.
Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic, in a statement issued Friday, said his office will file charges in Yakima County Juvenile Court.
Brusic said that after reviewing police reports and the information available on the suspect, he could not meet the criteria to justify trying him as an adult.
“Clearly this is a serious and violent offense,” Brusic wrote. “However, the lack of criminal history as well as sophistication, maturity and services provided to the juvenile weigh against declination.”
The suspect is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail in the Yakima County Juvenile Justice Center where he was booked on suspicion of second-degree murder, first-degree assault, unlawful firearms possession and having a gun on school property.
He was arrested Tuesday, following the shooting in the parking lot outside Eisenhower High School.
Police were called to the West Tieton Drive school shortly before 3 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Police found Shawn D. Tolbert, 16, with gunshot wounds to his back, and an 18-year-old Eisenhower student who was shot in the left wrist.
Both were taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, with Tolbert being transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he died, according to police.
Witnesses told police that Tolbert, who attended Yakima Online school, and the 18-year-old were part of two groups that were in the parking lot together. The 18-year-old said he and Tolbert exchanged words when the 16-year-old opened fire, according to a probable cause affidavit.
A witness and the teen’s attorney said Tolbert was hit by accident.
Police say the suspect is associated with gangs while the 18-year-old and Tolbert were not.
This story is developing and will be updated.
