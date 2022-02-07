A 25-year-old suspect wanted for suspicion of armed robbery, burglary and kidnapping made a preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima Superior Court.
A task force that included the Yakima Police Department’s gang unit, the U.S. Marshal’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arrested the man Friday in the 20 block of D Street, YPD Capt. Jay Seeley said.
The suspect is accused in an armed-burglary, robbery and attempted kidnapping of another man on Jan. 9 in the 200 block of Cherry Ave. in Yakima, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Authorities described him as a Sureño gang affiliate.
He's facing possible first-degree charges of burglary, robbery and attempted kidnapping with special deadly weapon verdicts.
The suspect, along with another man, were armed when they broke into a garage where the victim lived, beat the victim and took his cell phone, the affidavit said.
One of the suspects said the victim wasn’t the person they were looking for, and demanded to know who he was calling, the affidavit said.
The victim called police as the suspects were banging on the garage door and as they broke through, the affidavit said.
The victim was able to run away when the armed suspects were walking him toward their car, the affidavit said.
Arresting officers Friday found the suspect in possession of two handguns, an AR-15 rifle without serial numbers, make or model information and a variety of loose ammunition, magazines and holsters, Seely said.