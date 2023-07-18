Two suspects in a Tieton shooting Sunday will not be charged.
Yakima County prosecutors filed notice that they would not be charging the 21-year-old and 16-year-old Tieton men in the shooting that left the 16-year-old’s father wounded.
The notice prosecutors filed on the 21-year-old man said no charges would be filed pending further investigation, while documents on the 16-year-old filed in Yakima County Juvenile Court said he would not be charged due to potential self-defense issues.
“After review of this case, the state does not believe that it will be able to prove this matter beyond a reasonable doubt in light of the most likely defense,” Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Samantha Gouveia wrote.
The pair had been arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault.
Tieton police were called to the intersection of Arkansas and Franklin roads for a shooting.
The victim told police that his son had been receiving threatening phone calls from the 21-year-old and his 19-year-old brother, and they said they were outside and wanted the 16-year-old to come out, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The father said he saw the men coming down the alley, and when they spotted him, they turned and went toward the intersection, the affidavit said. At that point, the man went out with his gun and went to confront the men, the affidavit said, and the 21-year-old pointed a gun at him, and they argued.
The 21-year-old’s brother was behind the victim and told his brother to give him the gun, which he refused, the affidavit said. At that point, the victim’s wife and daughter pulled up, and he put his gun on the trunk of the car, while the 21-year-old handed his gun to his brother.
The victim and the 21-year-old began fighting when the 16-year-old arrived, the affidavit said, and grabbed his father’s gun, the affidavit said. Then, the 19-year-old began shooting at the 16-year-old, who returned fire, the affidavit said.
When the 16-year-old ran out of bullets, his father asked for the gun, the affidavit said, and as he got the gun, he was hit in the leg by the 19-year-old, and the 19-year-old threatened to shoot the victim’s wife and daughter.
The victim went back to his house and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The 19-year-old left the scene, and his brother went back to his own house, the affidavit said.
Police found 28-30 shell casings in the area, and the 21-year-old surrendered his gun to police.
