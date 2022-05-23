Two suspects in a fatal Yakima drive-by shooting have been charged with first-degree murder.
Prosecutors filed the charges against David Davila-Cordero, 18, and Abraham Jesus Garcia-Carrillo, 16, in Yakima County Superior Court on Thursday. Garcia-Carrillo is automatically being tried as an adult because of the nature of the charge and his age.
The pair are accused of killing Randy D. Scholl in the driveway of a relative’s home in the 900 block of La Salle Street around 12:30 a.m. May 15. Police believe the shooting is gang-related.
Both suspects are also charged with three counts each of drive-by shooting and two counts of first-degree assault.
Police were responding to the shooting shortly before 12:30 a.m. when an officer spotted a vehicle speeding away from the direction of the shots, an affidavit said. The officer chased the vehicle until it hit a street sign, fence and bushes before crashing into a garage at a home in the 900 block of South Seventh Street, where the two were arrested.
Police found a sawed-off semiautomatic rifle near where the vehicle crashed, the affidavit said.
Other officers went to the scene of the shooting and found Scholl in the driveway, with another man performing CPR on him, the affidavit said. Scholl had a gunshot wound to the upper right side of his chest, and he died at the scene, the affidavit said.
An autopsy performed in Thurston County determined he was shot to death, and his death was a homicide, Chief Deputy Yakima County Coroner Marshall Slight said.
Scholl’s family members said they were shot at as they left Scholl’s Eighth Street home, and called Scholl, the affidavit said. Scholl came over with a rifle, which surveillance video showed he never pointed at anybody, and was shot, the affidavit said.
The video showed the suspect vehicle pass the house three times, firing on two of the passes when people were outside, the affidavit said.
Scholl’s death was the sixth homicide in the city this year, and one of 11 in the county.
Davila-Cordero is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $1 million bail, while Garcia-Carrillo is in the Yakima County Juvenile Justice Center because of his age. His bail was set at $500,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.