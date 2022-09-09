Zillah police identified the man they say broke into a Merclyn Lane home Wednesday.
Yakima County prosecutors charged Jason John Seabrook Moss, 45, with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault, firearm theft and unlawful possession of a firearm, as well as had a warrant issued for his arrest Thursday.
Moss has prior convictions for eluding and possessing drugs with the intent to deliver, according to court documents.
Zillah police say Moss is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him should not approach him but call 911.
Police are also looking for the driver of a black Honda Element who dropped off and picked up Moss from the area of the robbery. While the driver has been identified, police are withholding information on that person pending further investigation.
Moss is accused of going into a home in the 500 block of Merclyn Lane around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in a home-invasion style robbery, according to police. The resident of the home was able to escape and called for help, police said.
Zillah police were aided by the U.S. Marshal’s Service, Washington State Patrol and Yakima County Sheriff’s Office but were unable to find Moss, even after using a drone aircraft and police dog, police said.
Among the items reported stolen was an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle, according to police.
Zillah Middle and Hilton Elementary schools were placed under a “secure and teach” order Wednesday morning due to the robbery, Superintendent Doug Burge said. The restriction was lifted shortly before noon.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Zillah police at 509-829-6100, the department’s Facebook page or Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 509-574-2500. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://bit.ly/yccrimestoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.