A suspect was shot in the hand as he exchanged gunfire with police early Saturday morning in Sunnyside, authorities said.
Two Sunnyside officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2300 block of Yakima Valley Highway in Sunnyside at 4 a.m., when the suspect shot at the officers multiple times with a handgun, according to a news release from the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit. The officers returned fire, injuring the suspect's hand, the release said.
The two officers were not hurt. The suspect was treated for his injury on the scene by officers and medical personnel before being transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital, the release said. The names of the suspect and the officers have not been released.
YVSIU responds to and provides independent investigations of police use of force incidents. It is made up of investigators, crime scene investigators and evidence technicians from Yakima County law enforcement agencies and Washington State Patrol.
The special investigations unit urges anyone with information on the incident to reach out to Lt. Stace McKinley of the Union Gap Police Department at 509-248-0430 or detective Patrick Lockwood with the Washington State Patrol at 509-201-0093.
