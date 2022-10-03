A fugitive task force arrested a 45-year-old Tampico man charged in a September Zillah home-invasion robbery.
Jason John Seabrook Moss was arrested in Buena by members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Crimes Task Force around 1 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from the Zillah police department.
Moss was arrested on a warrant charging him with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault, theft of a firearm and second-degree unlawful firearms possession.
The last charge was based on Moss’ prior conviction for eluding police.
Police were called to a home in the 500 block of Merclyn Lane around 10:45 a.m. Sept. 7 for a home-invasion style robbery. The home’s occupant told police that Moss came to his door and pointed a pistol at his head and demanded his money, according to court documents.
Moss, the man said, took an AR-15 pistol from a safe in one part of the house and forced the victim at gunpoint to take him to another part of the house to get money from another safe, the documents said. As Moss was getting the money, the victim was able to get out of the house and call police, the documents said.
The incident triggered a “secure and teach” order for Zillah Middle and Hilton Elementary schools, which was lifted shortly before noon.
Moss was booked into the Yakima County jail and is expected to make a preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court Tuesday.
