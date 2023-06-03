A Tampico man charged with a Zillah home-invasion robbery is now accused of committing a similar crime in Yakima.
Jason John Seabrook Moss, 46, is accused of an armed robbery at a home in the 1200 block of South Fair Avenue in January 2022, nine months before he is alleged to have stolen money and a firearm at gunpoint from a Zillah home.
In a probable cause affidavit, Yakima police detectives said they identified Moss as a suspect in the South Fair Avenue robbery after the Washington State Patrol’s crime lab found his DNA on zip ties that were used in the robbery.
Yakima police were called to the South Fair Avenue home on Jan. 24, 2022. A man told police that two masked men came to his house and zip-tied him, and one of his assailants fired a pistol over his head, but police found no sign of a bullet strike in the house, the affidavit said.
Two women were also in the house, and one of the women was also zip-tied but the other said she was not but was told to lay on the floor with the others because they had run out of restraints, the affidavit said.
The witnesses said the men told them they would be “friendly” with them if they did not resist and demanded to know where to find money in the house.
Surveillance video from the neighborhood showed a person matching the description of one of the robbers get out of a vehicle, which was registered to Moss, the affidavit said. However, the witnesses were not able to pick Moss out of a photo montage.
Moss was already in the Yakima County jail awaiting trial on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault, theft of a firearm and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with the Zillah home invasion when the latest case was filed.
At Moss’ preliminary appearance hearing, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney David Soukup said the cases were similar in their details, a statement that made Moss shake his head as he appeared via Zoom in the jail basement courtroom.
In the Zillah case, police were called to a home in the 500 block of Merclyn Lane around 10:45 a.m. Sept. 7 for a report of a home-invasion style robbery.
The home’s occupant told police that Moss came into his home and demanded money at gunpoint, according to court documents. In addition to money, Moss also took an AR-15 pistol from the home, according to court documents.
As Moss was getting items out of a safe in the house, the man was able to escape and called police, court documents said.
“It does tell us that Mr. Moss is allegedly going around committing these things,” Soukup said. “He’s allegedly committed at least two of them.” He asked that Moss be held on an additional $1 million bail on suspicion of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping, and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
But defense attorney Abraham Banda said that $1 million was excessive, and Moss is unlikely to make the $200,000 he is now held on. Any bail set, Banda said, should be included with that bail.
Judge Elisabeth Tutsch said Moss has a high likelihood of not appearing for court if he is released, and she had concerns about community safety. She set bail at $200,000, which would be in addition to his earlier bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.