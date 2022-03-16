Prosecutors charged a Yakima man in connection with a gang-related shootout outside a Fruitvale Boulevard convenience store earlier this month.
Nicholas Antonio Galvan, 24, was charged Monday, March 14, 2022, in Yakima County Superior Court with second-degree unlawful firearms possession, according to court documents. Galvan is named in a no-contact domestic violence protection order that bars him from possessing firearms, authorities say.
Yakima police say Galvan was one of several people who exchanged gunfire outside the 7-Eleven at 1601 Fruitvale Blvd. around 11:45 p.m. March 3. Galvan initially told police that he had dropped off someone at the store when the shooting erupted, and one of the shooters targeted his car, wounding a man in the back seat, according to court documents.
Galvan drove the wounded man to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital after the shooting, the documents said.
But police said Galvan’s story fell apart when surveillance video from the store showed him outside his car pointing a gun in the direction of the fight, court documents said, and evidence at the scene and in his car suggested he was firing.
Police and prosecutors said Galvan is associated with Sureño gang members, and the shooting is believed to be gang related. At Galvan’s preliminary appearance hearing, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joseph S. Brown described the incident as a “Wild West shootout at the 7-Eleven.”
The shooting was one of three Yakima police investigated that night.
Galvan was released after posting $25,000 bail, according to Yakima County jail staff.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
