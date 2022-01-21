A 21-year-old Wapato man has pleaded guilty to a federal firearms charge in connection with a robbery at a smoke shop in 2020.
Lavander Yahtin pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court Tuesday to a single count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. In return for his plea, prosecutors dropped charges of robbery affecting commerce and assault with a deadly weapon, and are recommending 10 years in federal prison.
Yahtin was accused of robbing the smoke shop at the Wolf Den Oct. 29, 2020, and pistol-whipping one of the employees.
The case was heard in federal court because Yahtin is a Native American citizen and the crime happened within the boundaries of the Yakama Nation Indian Reservation.
According to court documents, Yahtin went to the smoke shop and pointed a 9-mm pistol at the cashiers, ordering them to provide him with drinks and money. Yahtin also grabbed chewing tobacco while threatening the employees at gunpoint, the documents said.
When a customer came and started talking to Yahtin, a cashier hit Yahtin with a tire pressure gage, starting a fight in which Yahtin fired the gun twice before leaving the store and being driven away in a vehicle.
Yahtin was arrested after the vehicle crashed following a car chase, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office reported earlier.
He will be sentenced in federal court June 21.
