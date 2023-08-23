Jonathan Edgar Navarro said he didn’t mean to kill a farmworker who was waiting for a ride home.
He said he didn’t intend to shoot an SUV with a young family inside, putting people in literal fear for their lives.
He was just trying to defend himself against a man he alleges threatened to kill him in the Valley Mall parking lot.
“This is something I didn’t want,” Navarro told a Yakima County Superior Court jury Tuesday. “I feared for my life three different times (that afternoon),” Navarro said.
Navarro, who is charged with first- and second-degree murder in the death of Jose Rivera De La Cruz, took the stand in his own defense Tuesday, two years to the day he fired 14 times in the Union Gap shopping center’s parking lot.
But a prosecutor questioned whether Navarro was truly in the mortal danger he alleged he was in that afternoon.
Navarro, 28, of Toppenish admitted on the stand that he was the one who fired the shot that killed De La Cruz, 23, as the farmworker waited outside Sears for a ride home after a day of shopping and dining.
He said the gunfire was the culmination of a dispute between him and another man that started inside the mall, and that De La Cruz was an innocent bystander who was accidentally hit.
Inside the mall
Navarro described how he and three friends went to the mall that afternoon to get shoes and were wandering around the stores. Navarro bought a Seattle Mariners’ cap.
While they were shopping, Navarro said a man came up and started taunting him, including him calling him a name that questioned his manhood. That man then, Navarro said, lifted his shirt and showed him a gun.
Navarro, who said he was licensed to carry a concealed pistol and was armed at the time, said he chose to de-escalate the situation and leave the mall. He said there were too many people there for him to safely engage with his gun.
While court records show Navarro is a documented Sureño gang member, he does not have any felony convictions that would preclude him from obtaining a concealed carry license. His license, issued by the Toppenish Police Department, expired last year, while he was awaiting trial.
The shooting
Navarro and his companions left the mall by Sears and were walking on the sidewalk back to the car they came in when a white Mercedes Benz pulled up, driven by the man he said had taunted him in the mall. The man, Navarro told jurors, was holding a gun in one hand and said, “What’s up now?” which Navarro told jurors he perceived as a threat.
“He said he wanted to finish what he started in the mall,” Navarro said. The last comment he said the man made to him was about “putting me on a T-shirt,” referring to a practice of putting pictures of a recently departed loved one on a T-shirt to wear at the funeral.
“You took that as you were going to have a funeral?” defense attorney Dennis Hanson asked.
“Definitely,” Navarro replied.
Navarro said he tried to walk away, but that is when he heard the Mercedes’ door open. He turned and saw the driver drop the gun. As driver went to pick it up, Navarro decided to open fire. After firing a couple shots from the side of the car, Navarro “flanked” to the rear of the car and continued firing, squeezing off a total of 14 rounds, based on the number of shell casings Union Gap police recovered.
Navarro disputed a Union Gap police sergeant’s testimony that he emptied the gun’s magazine, as he said it had 17 rounds before he started.
Navarro said he didn’t think running away instead of shooting was an option, as he was out in the open.
The shooting was recorded on security cameras at the mall, showing the Mercedes speeding off.
A GMC Yukon SUV with a family inside went up on the sidewalk to avoid the shooting. De La Cruz was hit in the right side under his arm with a single bullet and died at the scene.
The Yukon was hit with a single bullet in the fender, and Navarro faces five second-degree assault charges for each of the SUV’s occupants, including a child who was a month-old infant at the time of the shooting.
The Mercedes sped off, and Navarro said he stopped shooting because the Mercedes had moved out of range. But when asked by Hanson why he didn’t stay to talk to police, Navarro said he feared the Mercedes would come back.
“I knew I would have to turn myself in, and I checked online to see what I was going to do,” Navarro said. “There were a lot of false reports — I didn’t know they were false reports — that this many people died. I was really scared to contact law enforcement at that point.”
Navarro said he was with an attorney on his way to surrender to police when he was arrested.
More questions
On cross examination, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Sam Chen reminded Navarro that he did not take any courses on firearms safety or the laws behind using a gun for self-defense when he obtained his pistol license. Navarro, under questioning from Chen, said his training in the use of the 9mm Beretta pistol was shooting at cans and bottles.
Navarro said if there were someone behind the bottles, he wouldn’t fire, but he said in the parking lot he was focused solely on the Mercedes, which he perceived as a threat he needed to “eliminate.”
“You wanted to de-escalate the matter because there were people in the mall. You felt threatened in the mall, but you did not shoot because there were people in the mall,” Chen said. “You were concerned about the people in the mall, but when you went outside and took shots in the parking lot, you were not concerned about the people in the parking lot?”
“I didn’t feel I had an option,” Navarro said, adding that he never aimed his gun at De La Cruz, or the SUV driven by Jasmine Bazan.
Chen also questioned Navarro why, if he were going to surrender to police, he didn’t bring the gun he used.
“It was not safe to myself (to bring the gun),” Navarro said.
‘You never gave it to your attorney,” Chen said.
“The prosecutors never asked for it,” Navarro replied.
“You would have (given us the gun) if we asked?”
“Yes.”
The only other defense witness was Valentin Ortiz, who was 14 at the time and was one of the three people with Navarro at the mall that day. Ortiz said he didn’t see anyone with a gun in the mall, but he saw the Mercedes driver with a gun outside. He said he ran for the BMW when the shooting began, and that when he got home, he was scared, but never told his mother about it.
Chen said he did not know about Ortiz until this year.
The attorneys are expected to give their closing arguments Wednesday morning and the jury will begin deliberations, with the case expected to wrap up by the end of the week. The trial before Judge Sonia Rodriguez True began Aug. 14.
