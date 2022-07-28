A third suspect in a 2020 Terrace Heights home-invasion robbery has pleaded guilty to lesser charges.
Dennis Almaral, 22, of Ellensburg pleaded guilty to a single count of residential burglary and five counts of third-degree assault in Yakima County Superior Court Wednesday. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
He was originally charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and five counts of second-degree assault.
His two co-defendants, Angel Julian Amador, 19, of Gresham, Ore., and De Shawn Darnell Gray, 22, of Yakima, pleaded guilty earlier this month to first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and second-degree assault, and were sentenced to slightly more than seven years in prison, according to court documents.
Prosecutors say the three broke into a Butterfield Road home Oct. 15, 2020, and stole marijuana at gunpoint. While a probable cause affidavit referenced a fourth suspect, there was not a fourth person listed as a suspect or person of interest in investigative records, sheriff’s spokesperson Casey Schilperoort said.
A woman told Yakima County sheriff’s deputies that masked men with handguns entered her boyfriend’s Butterfield Road home around 10:30 p.m., according to court documents. The men held the couple’s two children and her brother at gunpoint while one of the assailants hit the woman’s boyfriend in the head with a gun and threatened to kill him if he didn’t give them money, court documents said.
While the men were attacking her boyfriend, the woman took her then-5-month-old child to a spare bedroom and called 911, the documents said.
After hitting the woman’s boyfriend, the suspects grabbed several bags of processed marijuana and ran from the house, according to court documents. When deputies arrived, the woman’s boyfriend told them that the suspects were driving away.
Deputies found four people in a vehicle at the intersection of Hartford and Butterfield roads and stopped the vehicle when the driver tried to leave, the affidavit said. Deputies said one of the passengers was wearing a ski mask and two guns were in plain view.
Gray and another man ran from the vehicle, while deputies arrested Almaral and Amador. A sheriff’s police dog tracked down Gray, while the fourth person in the car was never found, the documents said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.