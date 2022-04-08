Yakima police arrested a 27-year-old man they say tried to kill another man who was seeing his girlfriend.
Austin James Butler was arrested Thursday on a warrant charging him with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and first-degree unlawful firearms possession in connection with the March 4 incident.
A man told Yakima police that he had been “hanging out” with a woman during the past year, and she had texted him shortly before 3:40 a.m. March 4 asking if he wanted to hang out, and he agreed, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The woman’s Jeep pulled up outside his home in the 1100 block of South 43rd Avenue and a man got out who said, “Stop talking with my girl,” the affidavit said. When the man walked away, he was shot in the leg by the man in the Jeep, the affidavit said.
Police were able to identify Butler as the suspect through anonymous tips, and the victim was able to pick Butler out from a photo lineup, the affidavit said.
Using surveillance video showing the woman’s home, police found Butler had left the woman’s apartment in her Jeep shortly before the shooting, and came back shortly after the shooting, the affidavit said.
Butler has 10 prior felony convictions, according to the affidavit, and is barred from owning a firearm.
He is scheduled to appear in Yakima County Superior Court Friday afternoon.
