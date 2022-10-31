A 26-year-old man accused in the shooting death of a woman at a Yakima hotel made preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima County Superior Court.
On Oct. 21, police found 31-year-old Angela Aguilar dead with gunshot wounds to the face and torso at the Yakima Inn at 1022 N. First St.
With the help of witnesses, police were able to identify at least two suspects involved, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Aguilar was found wrapped in a blanket and bound with a cord on a futon sofa, the affidavit said.
A short-barreled rifle with suppressor and a magazine cartridge were found nearby as well as several firearms in a closet, the affidavit said.
A witness told police he was cooking in a room at the hotel with Aguilar when she left. Later, a man summoned him to another room to deal with a problem with Aguilar, the affidavit said.
Another woman who was with the witness followed, the affidavit said.
There were four men in the other room with Aguilar. One man arguing with Aguilar forced her to the floor, pinned her down, handed another man a gun and told him to kill her, the affidavit said.
The man shot her in the face and in the torso, the witness told police in the affidavit.
The men threatened to kill the witness if he said anything about the shooting and took the other woman by force, the affidavit said.
The affidavit didn’t say what became of the woman who was taken.
The witness contacted the hotel manager, who called police. The suspect was identified in a photo montage, he affidavit said.
Police were able to identify the man who rented the room the shooting took place in. The man said he was not there at the time of the incident, but he had a surveillance camera in the room, the affidavit said. It was not clear whether the video was available.
The man who rented the room allowed one of the men involved in the shooting to stay there, the affidavit said.
The suspect faces possible charges of first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and ransom of a hostage, intimidating and a deadly weapon special verdict.
