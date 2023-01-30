A Yakima man is expected to be arraigned Friday on charges he shot a 17-year-old.
Louis Manuel Guzman Jr., 29, is charged in Yakima County Superior Court with first-degree assault, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a short-barreled shotgun and felony violation of a no-contact domestic violence order.
He is accused of shooting the boy in the leg following an argument over a missing Nintendo Switch game system Jan. 15.
Yakima police went to a home in the 800 block of North Sixth Avenue shortly before 3:35 p.m. for a report of shots fired and found the 17-year-old with a gunshot wound in one of his legs. The victim identified Guzman as the shooter both by name and from a photograph, according to a probable cause affidavit.
He told police that he had bought the game system for his niece and had it with him when he visited Guzman at the house the day before. After he left, he realized the game system was missing, and went back with his brother to confront Guzman about it, the affidavit said.
He said Guzman told hm he wasn’t getting anything from him, pulled out a shotgun from under his shirt and shot him in the leg, the affidavit said. Guzman, he said, also fought with his brother before he ran upstairs, the affidavit said.
Another witness said Guzman ran from the house shortly after the shooting, as did the victim’s brother, the affidavit said.
Police found a 20-gauge shotgun in a hole in the wall, and the gun’s barrel and stock had been cut, reducing it to 19 inches in length, including 11 inches for the barrel, the affidavit said.
Guzman has felony convictions for violating a domestic violence order and residential burglary and is barred from owning a firearm or ammunition, court documents said.
He is also barred from being within 1,000 feet of one of the women who live at the house, court records said.
Guzman is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $250,000 bail on the charges related to the shooting.
