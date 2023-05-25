A transient held in the Yakima County jail on suspicion of multiple crimes is a “person of interest” in the killing of a 17-year-old Spokane girl, authorities said.
Juan Carlos Sandoval, 37, was believed to be with Samantha E. Kalinchuk, whose body was found in the Mabton area in late April, according to a court document and Yakima County sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort.
Sandoval was asked by sheriff’s detectives about Samantha, but he asked for a lawyer and declined to answer further questions.
“He’s on the radar for sure,” Schilperoort said. However, he said detectives are still trying to establish when, where and for how long they were together.
Samantha’s body was found April 30 in the 600 block of Farm Lane east of Mabton. An autopsy determined that she died from a gunshot to the head and had been dead for at least one day before she was found, according to the Yakima County Coroner’s Office.
Her remains were recently identified through dental records, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said. Her death is one of 15 homicides in the county this year.
Her body was found 22 miles from where Sandoval is accused of stealing a truck from farmworkers at gunpoint the day before.
In a probable cause affidavit, the workers said Sandoval approached them in the 7700 block of East Zillah Drive near Outlook and demanded the keys to their work vehicle while pointing a gun at them, the affidavit said.
The affidavit also said that deputies had been trying to locate Sandoval since December for a warrant on an eluding charge out of Yakima County Superior Court. The affidavit also stated that Sandoval was supposed to be with Samantha, whom it described as a runaway from Spokane.
Sandoval was arrested outside Legends Casino Hotel May 2, following a three-hour standoff in the parking lot that prompted a lockdown at the casino.
In addition to the warrant for eluding, Sandoval also had a warrant from Benton County Superior Court on a first-degree kidnapping charge and failing to register as a sex offender from Spokane County Superior Court.
His prior convictions include third-degree rape, third-degree child rape, unlawful imprisonment, second-degree escape, failure to register as a sex offender, eluding, fourth-degree assault, third-degree domestic violence assault, second-degree possession of stolen property and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
He is currently being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $1.07 million on his Yakima County charges and the Benton County warrant.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 509-574-2500. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://yhne.ws/crimestoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.