An 18-year-old Yakima man charged in a homicide on La Salle Street this past month is a suspect in a 2021 killing.
David Davila-Cordero is expected to appear in Yakima County Superior Court Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree murder and drive-by shooting in the death of Jose “Joey” Guillermo Cantu.
Davila-Cordero, 18, is currently in the Yakima County jail awaiting trial on a first-degree murder charge in the drive-by shooting death of Randy D. Scholl in the 900 block of La Salle Street May 15.
Police said Davila-Cordero is a Sureño gang member, and that both homicides appear to be gang-related.
Davila-Cordero was identified as the shooter in Cantu’s death Oct. 30, 2021, in the 400 block of West Chestnut Avenue. Cantu and another man were walking in the area when they were chased by a Chrysler PT Cruiser, with a passenger in the vehicle shooting Cantu in the leg and arm, according to court documents.
Cantu, 34, bled to death at the scene, according to court documents. Police believe Cantu was targeted because he was wearing red clothing, a color associated with Norteño street gangs, but he was not listed as a gang member.
Davila-Cordero was identified as the shooter based on a witness statement, as well as phone records and other evidence, according to a Yakima police probable cause affidavit.
Davila-Cordero was arrested May 15, along with Abraham Jesus Garcia-Carrillo, 16, in connection with Scholl’s death. Garcia-Carillo has also been charged with first-degree murder and is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail at the Yakima County Juvenile Justice Center because of his age.
Davila-Cordero is being held in lieu of $1 million bail in Scholl’s death.
He is the second suspect identified in Cantu’s death. A warrant has been issued for the driver of the car, Salomon De Alba, 17, on charges of second-degree murder.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at https://bit.ly/yccrimestoppers.
