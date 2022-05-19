Prosecutors have filed additional charges against the Yakima 15-year-old accused of killing his cousin in the Eisenhower High School parking lot in March.
The teen is charged with drive-by shooting and second-degree unlawful firearms possession in connection with a March 8 shooting outside a Fruitvale Boulevard convenience store.
That incident also involved the teen’s cousin, 16-year-old Shawn Dwight Tolbert, who he’s accused of fatally shooting a week later at the school.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not name suspects who are being tried in juvenile court.
Yakima police were called to the 7-Eleven at 1601 Fruitvale Boulevard around 1:35 a.m. March 8 for a fight and shots fired.
A witness said two men got into a dispute and were fighting in the parking lot when another person came out of the store and yelled “Hey, get off my homie” before firing a shot, according to a Yakima police probable cause affidavit. The man who shot and one of the people fighting got in the car with another man and drove off, yelling a gang-related statement, the affidavit said.
Police recovered a shell casing from the parking lot. Nobody was injured in the incident, and the target of the shooting refused to cooperate with police, the affidavit said.
Surveillance video from the store led to police identifying the shooter as the 15-year-old, and the person who fought with the victim as Tolbert, the affidavit said.
Tolbert was killed and an 18-year-old was wounded in the March 15 shooting at Ike.
In that incident, Tolbert, witnesses told police, challenged the 18-year-old to a fight as part of a confrontation between two groups, the documents said. As they were squaring up, the witnesses said the suspect, who was standing near the back of the group, pulled out a gun and began firing, the affidavit said.
One of Tolbert’s family members told police that his cousin fired because he thought the other group was going to rush Tolbert, according to court documents.
Police said the shell recovered at the 7-Eleven matched shell casings found at the Ike shooting.
When the suspect was arrested in the Ike shooting, he was in the car that he and Tolbert were seen leaving the 7-Eleven the week earlier, the affidavit said.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Ruth Reukauf set an arraignment date for the new charges on May 25, as well as a pretrial hearing for the murder case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.