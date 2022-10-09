A Yakima man has been charged with attempted second-degree murder in connection with a Sept. 30 shooting that left one injured.
Yakima County prosecutors also charged Darnell James Orland Bookout, 24, with first-degree assault in the incident.
Yakima police were called to the 1200 block of Garfield Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for an assault, and found a 42-year-old man had been shot, according to court documents.
Police located Bookout and a woman who was identified as the mother of his child nearby and took Bookout into custody. Police found a .22-caliber Glock 44 in Bookout’s front sweater pocket, the documents said.
The victim told police that he saw Bookout and the woman arguing in the street, and one of them told him to mind his own business, court documents said. When he told them that by arguing in the street, they made it “everybody’s business,” the woman came over and tried to hit him, according to court documents.
Then, Bookout came up and pointed a gun at the victim’s head, and while the victim was able to push the gun away, he was shot three times, the documents said.
The woman told police that she and Bookout were walking on Garfield Avenue when the victim confronted them and he shoved her, the affidavit said.
At an Oct. 3 preliminary appearance hearing, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Barrett said additional witness statements that were not included in the probable cause affidavit refuted suggestions that it was a “mutual combat” situation.
One witness told police that the couple were arguing in the street and then yelled at the victim when the woman ran over and started hitting the victim in the face, Barrett said. That witness saw Bookout pull out a gun and shoot at the victim, Barrett said.
Other witnesses said the victim tried to break up the couple’s argument when the woman first attacked the victim, followed by Bookout opening fire, Barrett said.
Bookout is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $150,000 bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.