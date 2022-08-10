The 15-year-old accused of fatally shooting his cousin and wounding another person at Eisenhower High School pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder.
Along with the second-degree murder charge, the suspect also pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault. In return for the plea, prosecutors dropped nine first-degree assault charges and a count of carrying a firearm on school property, along with an unrelated drive-by shooting charge, Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said.
“It is justice, from the juvenile court perspective,” Brusic said in a Tuesday interview. “But it doesn’t equate to the life of the victim.” He said the incident could have been a lot worse with how many people were in the line of fire.
When the suspect is sentenced Sept. 20, Brusic said he will seek the highest standard-range sentence allowed in juvenile court based on the suspect’s crime and prior criminal record. The proposed sentence would keep him in juvenile detention until his 21st birthday. His attorney, Ulvar Klein, plans to seek the minimum 210-week sentence, when the suspect will turn 19, Brusic said.
In an earlier interview, Brusic said his office did not seek to have the suspect tried as an adult because he did not meet the full criteria to have his case transferred. Had he been 16, the juvenile court would have “auto declined” jurisdiction.
Police said the suspect shot and killed his cousin, 16-year-old Dwight Tolbert, during a confrontation between two groups of teens in the high school parking lot March 15.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not identify defendants tried in the juvenile court system.
Tolbert was a student at Yakima Online school, while his cousin had just enrolled at Wilson Middle School after attending Yakima Online, police and school district officials said.
Witnesses said school had just let out and they were in the parking lot near Zaepfel Stadium when four younger teens came walking through the parking lot, with some of the younger ones staring at them, according to court documents.
Tolbert exchanged words with the Ike students and challenged an 18-year-old to a fight, according to court documents. As Tolbert and the Ike student were squaring up, the suspect, who was at the back of the group, pulled out a gun and opened fire, court documents said.
The 18-year-old was hit in the wrist, and the Ike students ran to a school workshop, court documents said. One of those students said he heard Tolbert say, “You hit me, dumbass,” court documents said.
Tolbert died from his wounds at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
Tolbert’s father told police that his nephew was the one who had shot his son, and knew that the 15-year-old always carried a gun. He said the suspect also told his wife — his aunt — that he hid the gun near a coffeeshop close to the school.
YPD gang-unit detectives arrested the suspect, whom they described as a gang associate. Police also found the gun, which was found to have been stolen.
After the Ike shooting, the suspect was also charged with drive-by shooting in a March 8 incident at the 7-Eleven convenience store at North 16th Avenue and Fruitvale Boulevard.
In that incident, Tolbert and another man were fighting when the suspect fired a shot, which did not hit anyone but broke up the fight, according to court documents.
Detectives said the shell casing recovered outside the 7-Eleven from that night matched those found at the Ike shooting.
Tolbert’s death was among 10 homicides in Yakima this year, and 22 in the county. It was also one of 57 school shootings so far this year, according to Education Week. The publication defines a school shooting as one that occurs on a K-12 school property that results in a firearm-related death or injury.
