A 21-year-old Cowiche man pleaded guilty Thursday to vehicular homicide and felony driving under the influence.
Kendall Richard Keller was initially charged with a single count of DUI vehicular homicide in connection with the June 8, 2019, crash where his passenger, 23-year-old Dylan Jay Dietrich, was killed. He pleaded guilty to a vehicular homicide charge in which he stipulated that he drove “with a disregard for the safety of others.”
He also entered an “In Re Barr” plea to the felony DUI charge, in which he does not agree with the evidence against him or the original charge but pleads guilty to a lesser charge in order to take advantage of a plea deal.
“I am knowingly and voluntarily pleading guilty to the amended charges, even though there is not a sufficient factual basis for conviction under (the DUI) count,” Keller said in a written statement to the court.
In return for the plea, prosecutors are recommending Keller serve 27 months in prison, which is the maximum standard-range sentence based on the crime and Keller’s prior criminal record. His plea calls off a trial that was set to begin Monday.
Keller was 18 at the time of the incident in the 700 block of North Pioneer Way northwest of Yakima around 4:10 a.m. June 9, 2019. Yakima County sheriff’s deputies found Keller, the driver of the Dodge pickup truck, with an odor of intoxicants on him, and that he was slurring his speech, according to court documents. He did not perform field sobriety tests and had watery, bloodshot eyes, court documents said.
Dietrich, who was found still belted into the Dodge’s front passenger seat, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators found several beer cans in and around the truck, court records said, while a witness said Keller was seen drinking at a party he attended with Dietrich.
In February 2020, the state crime lab released blood test results showing that Keller’s blood alcohol content was 0.14, almost twice the legal standard of 0.08, and seven times the 0.02 limit for minors.
Keller was charged in July 2020. Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said delays at the crime lab kept the county from filing charges against Keller sooner.
He has been free on his own recognizance since then. He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.