Prosecutors charged a man whom Yakima police said robbed an adult novelty store twice at knifepoint more than six months apart.
Terry Lee Atkins, 44, entered a not-guilty plea in Yakima County Superior Court during his recent arraignment on two first-degree robbery charges. The charges include a deadly-weapon enhancement that could add at least two years to his sentence if he’s convicted.
Atkins was arrested in April, following a robbery at Eve's Garden on April 2 that was virtually identical to a Sept. 15 incident, according to a Yakima police affidavit.
Police say a man came into the West Lincoln Avenue shop around 7:35 p.m. Sept. 15, 2022, armed with a knife and told the store employee she had three seconds to give him money, the affidavit said.
While there was surveillance video showing the suspect going to the store and fleeing afterward, detectives were unable to identify him at that time.
Detectives got a break in the case came when the store was robbed again around 7:45 p.m. April 2. As happened the first time, the man came into the store, pulled a knife out and told an employee to give him money.
The store’s owner posted a surveillance video picture of the suspect on her Facebook page, and the store employee who was robbed in September said it was the same man, the affidavit said.
Police identified Atkins as the suspect and found shoes during a search of his North First Street motel room that matched those worn by the robber in the security footage from both robberies, the affidavit said.
He is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
