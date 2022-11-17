A Yakima man with multiple felony convictions is being held in connection with what authorities are describing as a brutal homicide.
In a probable cause affidavit, Yakima police said the 36-year-old Yakima man initially shot and wounded Adalberto Cervantes Sanchez in the early morning hours of Oct. 22, and then went back almost an hour later to administer what a prosecutor described as a “coup de grace.”
The man is being held in lieu of $1 million bail on suspicion of aggravated first-degree murder and second-degree unlawful firearms possession. Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Barrett said during a preliminary appearance hearing Wednesday that there is evidence to suggest the suspect killed Sanchez to ensure he couldn’t testify against him for initially shooting him.
Sanchez, 34, was found dead in the 600 block of East Chestnut Avenue shortly before 7:40 a.m. Police also found blood a half-block away in the 100 block of South Sixth Street, where video evidence and witnesses led police to conclude that Sanchez was first shot there around 2:25 a.m. that morning, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Additional evidence, including security camera video, showed Sanchez limping past the alley on East Chestnut Avenue and shot again around 3 a.m.
An autopsy found that Sanchez had been shot in his left knee, which police believe was the first wound he received, the affidavit said. The autopsy uncovered gunshot wounds on Sanchez’s torso and to the side of his head.
The suspect was arrested Tuesday when police spotted him riding a bicycle near the Yakima Transit Center. When he was arrested, the suspect was carrying a .40-caliber Ruger handgun with an extended magazine, the affidavit said, along with what appeared to be fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine.
In the hearing in Yakima County Superior Court Wednesday, Barrett said the suspect had 13 prior felony convictions, not counting simple felony drug possession charges that were dismissed after the state Supreme Court ruled such charges were unconstitutional.
Since aggravated first-degree murder carries a mandatory life-without-parole sentence, the suspect posed a serious flight risk, Barrett said, and warranted a high bail.
Sanchez’s death was the 14th homicide in the city this year, and one of 34 in the county.
