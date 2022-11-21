Yakima County prosecutors have charged a Yakima man with aggravated first-degree murder in an East Chestnut Avenue shooting death.
Andrew Sanchez Chacon, 36, is also charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm due to a 2016 conviction for attempted vehicular assault, according to court documents.
Prosecutors allege that Chacon initially shot and wounded Adalberto Cervantes Sanchez, 34, in the early morning hours of Oct. 22, and went back less than an hour later to shoot him in what a prosecutor described as a “coup de grace” to avoid him testifying against him for the initial shooting.
Sanchez, 34, was found dead in the 600 block of East Chestnut Avenue shortly before 7:40 a.m. Police also found blood a half-block away in the 100 block of South Sixth Street, where video evidence and witnesses led police to conclude that Sanchez was first shot there around 2:25 a.m. that morning, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Additional evidence, including security camera video, showed Sanchez limping past the alley on East Chestnut Avenue and shot again around 3 a.m.
An autopsy found that Sanchez had been shot in his left knee, which police believe was the first wound he received, the affidavit said. The autopsy uncovered gunshot wounds on Sanchez’s torso and to the side of his head.
Chacon was arrested Tuesday when police spotted him riding a bicycle near the Yakima Transit Center. When he was arrested, Chacon was carrying a .40-caliber Ruger handgun with an extended magazine, the affidavit said, along with what appeared to be fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine.
At the time of the incident, a bench warrant had been issued for Chacon’s failure to appear in court after posting bail on charges of possessing a stolen motor vehicle and second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.
He is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $1 million bail. If convicted on the aggravated murder count, Chacon would receive a mandatory life-without-parole sentence.
Chacon has 13 prior felony convictions, including vehicular assault, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, eluding, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, rioting, second-degree possession of stolen property and second-degree burglary.
Sanchez’s death was the 14th homicide in the city and one of 34 in the county.
