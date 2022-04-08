A 32-year-old Kennewick man Yakima police said hit a minivan injuring two children and a police officer is scheduled to make make a preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court on Monday afternoon.
Travis James Stevenson was arrested Thursday morning as he ran from the crash at East Walnut Street and South Naches Avenue.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld continued the hearing after jail staff reported that Stevenson was too ill to appear in court, even through Zoom.
A Yakima police officer spotted a Chevrolet Avalanche that had been reported stolen at South First Street and East Walnut Street. The officer tried to stop the vehicle as it headed west on West Yakima Avenue, but the driver cut through a parking lot and sped off, the affidavit said.
The officer turned off his lights due to the number of pedestrians in the area but continued to watch the Avalanche as it sped through the parking lot and back through downtown, eventually getting on South Naches Avenue at East Chestnut Avenue.
Officers estimated the Avalanche was going 50 mph in an area with a 25-mph speed limit, the affidavit said. A minivan was heading toward the intersection of South Naches Avenue and East Walnut Street, and the officer tried to use his emergency lights to stop traffic, but the van was struck broadside by the Avalanche, which had run the stoplight.
The driver, identified as Stevenson, was arrested as he tried to run from the scene.
A 2-year-old girl in the van was taken to a hospital with a concussion, severe cuts to her chin, face and back of her head, while a 5-year-old boy had minor injuries, the affidavit said.
A YPD officer was also injured when one of the vehicles in the crash spun and hit his vehicle, Capt. Jay Seely said earlier.
Washington State Patrol is investigating the crash.
Stevenson was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of eluding, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony hit-and-run and vehicular assault.
