A Richland man charged with robbing a West Nob Hill Boulevard coffee stand last week is in custody.
Members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force arrested Angel Guillermo Loreto Jr., 23, in the Tri-Cities, according to a Yakima police news release.
Loreto is being held in the Benton County jail on a Yakima County Superior Court warrant charging him with first-degree robbery and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with the June 1 robbery. The latter charge stems from Loreto’s conviction for second-degree burglary in Grant County Superior Court, which precludes him from possessing a gun or ammunition.
Employees at Cruisin Coffee told police that a man came up to the coffee stand at 3202 W. Nob Hill Blvd. shortly before 7 a.m. and demanded they give him all the money, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Surveillance video from the store shows a masked man first going to the shop’s windows to demand money, and then walking inside where he goes through both cash registers, the affidavit said. He placed a gun on the counter as he emptied the cash register, the affidavit said.
The employees said the robber did not point the gun at them but had pulled it out and showed it to them, the affidavit said.
Video footage showed him without a mask on outside, and police posted the photo to social media, which led to several people contacting police to identify the robber as Loreto, and say that he was participating in Adult and Teen Challenge, a Christian-based addiction recovery program, the affidavit said.
One of the people said he last saw Loreto at the Motel 6 in Yakima, and that Loreto had mugged him, according to the affidavit.
Those people picked Loreto out of a photo lineup, the affidavit said.
A warrant was issued for Loreto’s arrest, with bail set at $75,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.