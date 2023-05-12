Nobody was happy with how the case against Gaspar Villacana’s killer ended Thursday.
Gilberto Guzman, who earlier pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in Villacana’s 2021 killing in Yakima, was sentenced to slightly more than 16 ½ years in prison, a sentence that the prosecutor and defense attorney were uncomfortable with.
Villacana’s family saw it as denying them and their loved one the justice he deserved.
“I think, and I have been saying this, drug people get longer than that,” Florinda Garcia, Villacana’s sister, said during the sentencing hearing in Yakima County Superior Court.
Her sister, Angie Snyders, said her brother was taken a brutal way, and the plea and sentence were not enough for justice.
Guzman, a 46-year-old transient, was originally charged with second-degree murder in Villacana’s death but pleaded guilty in late April to first-degree manslaughter, with the understanding that both sides would recommend a 200-month sentence, which was near the middle of the sentencing range for the crime based on Guzman’s prior criminal background.
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joseph Brown called the agreement a significant resolution, even though he was not satisfied.
“Long story short, I’m not happy with this resolution, but with the risks associated at trial, it is acceptable,” Brown said. Physical evidence in the case could have provided grounds for Guzman to argue self-defense, which made a trial risky, Brown explained.
Likewise, defense attorney Jeffrey West said he would have preferred to have made the self-defense argument in court but determined that it was too risky to go to trial.
“Mr. Guzman is not an eloquent human being, and he has mental health issues,” West told Judge Elisabeth Tutsch. “If I had a much more eloquent client, I would have pushed this thing to trial.”
Guzman, who appeared via Zoom in the jail basement courtroom, showed no emotion during the hearing, only grunting “no” when Tutsch asked if he wanted to speak at the hearing.
The agreement was the result of hard negotiations what went up right until two weeks before Guzman’s scheduled trial date, West said, describing it as “a well-thought-out resolution to this matter.”
Yakima police were called to the 1100 block of South 32nd Avenue May 1, 2021, after neighbors said they heard a fight in Villacana’s apartment. Responding officers kicked open the blood-smeared door, which had been locked with a deadbolt, and found Villacana laying face down in the living room, amid signs of a struggle and blood splatter, according to a Yakima police affidavit.
Police following a trail of blood from the balcony of the second-floor apartment and through the backyard found Guzman stuck on a fence wearing blood-stained clothes and a sheath for a fixed-blade knife on his belt, the affidavit said. Police also found a fixed-blade knife on the walkway near Guzman, the affidavit said, and his hands had wounds consistent with a knife slipping in the hands of someone using it.
An autopsy found that Villacana was stabbed more than 100 times in his upper body.
Guzman was held in the Yakima County jail without bail after Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld deemed Guzman an extremely serious threat to public safety.
Guzman was previously convicted of first-degree rape in 2008 in Grant County and sentenced to 129 months to life. In that case, Guzman pleaded guilty to holding a woman he knew against her will in 2004 and repeatedly beating and raping her.
As part of that plea, prosecutors dropped an attempted first-degree murder charge, according to court records.
West said Guzman is under the supervision of the state Indeterminate Sentence Review Board, and his current conviction could result in him possibly spending the rest of his life in prison if the board sanctions him for violating the terms of his release.
Tutsch agreed to follow the recommendation, as she saw it in the interest of justice, but sympathized with the family’s frustration.
“We wish this would never have happened,” Tutsch said, referring to Villacana’s death.
