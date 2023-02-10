While Sebastian Alejandro Suarez’s killing in 2021 has pained his family, they still forgave one of his accused killers.
“Sweetheart, I forgive you from the bottom of my heart,” Martha Suarez, Suarez’s mother, told Luis Daniel Valencia in court Wednesday. “If I were a different person, I would have damned you now, but my son will not come back . . . Make this something positive for you.”
Valencia, 17, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in Suarez’s death and was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison. In return for his plea, prosecutors dropped charges of second-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
The prison sentence was at the low end of the standard range for someone with Valencia’s charge and prior criminal history, which consists of a prior conviction for second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in Yakima County Juvenile Court.
Valencia and a then-14-year-old were originally charged in the shooting death of Suarez, 18, Oct. 28, 2021, in the area of South 20th Avenue and West Nob Hill Boulevard.
While he was 16 at the time of the shooting, Valencia was tried as an adult due to his age and the nature of the charge.
Yakima police said the pair shot Suarez following an argument, according to court documents. In his plea statement, Valencia and his codefendant said they fired at Suarez as he came over in what he said was an attempt to fight them.
Patrick True, Valencia’s attorney, said the agreement considers Valencia’s youthfulness at the time of the shooting. Had the juvenile court not “auto declined” jurisdiction in the case, Valencia would likely have been tried as a juvenile, True said.
He said Valencia was in the process of extricating himself from gang life at the time of the incident.
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Bret Roberts said the manslaughter charge represents his office looking into Valencia’s claim of self-defense and finding that the force he used in the incident was excessive.
Martha Suarez said that, at the time of his killing, her son was preparing for the birth of his own son. Now, she said she’s looking after her grandson and Suarez’s girlfriend.
“He is my only comfort,” Martha Suarez said of her grandson.
Maria Escobar, Suarez’s girlfriend, said she was wrestling with a lot of emotions as she copes with Suarez’s death. She said she was not mad at Valencia, but disappointed in him.
Yesenia Arredondo, Valencia’s sister, apologized to Suarez’s family on behalf of her family.
“We have been in your place. We lost a brother due to gang violence,” Arredondo said. “We truly know how you feel. We would not be here if we thought our brother was a bad person.”
She said that Valencia and the family had faced threats since he tried to leave his gang, and that he was carrying a gun for self-defense.
Suarez’s codefendant earlier pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and was sentenced to 93 weeks in a juvenile rehabilitation center.
The Yakima Herald Republic typically does not publish the names of defendants tried as juveniles.
