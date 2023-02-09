One of two suspects in a 2021 drive-by shooting on Fruitvale Boulevard that left a teenager wounded is in custody.
Alonzo Mendoza-Garcia, 18, appeared in Yakima County Superior Court Wednesday on a warrant charging him with two counts of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting in connection with the June 14, 2021, incident.
His brother and co-defendant, Jesus Mendoza-Garcia, 20, remains at large and faces the same charges as his brother.
They are charged with shooting a 17-year-old boy during a drive-by shooting on Fruitvale Boulevard near North 16th Avenue. Yakima police said a bullet almost struck the boy’s mother in the attack.
Alonzo Mendoza-Garcia was 17 at the time of the incident. He was automatically charged as an adult due to his age and the crimes he was accused of committing.
Both the victim and the Mendoza-Garcia brothers were students at OIC of Washington, but witnesses said that day the brothers sat in their car in the OIC parking lot instead of going inside, and then followed the victim’s mother’s car after she picked up her son, according to court documents.
The brothers pulled up alongside the other car and one of them began shooting, the documents said. The boy, whom police said was a known gang associate, was wounded in the neck but survived, the affidavit said.
Jesus Mendoza-Garcia, the court documents said, is a documented Sureño gang member, and police consider the shooting gang-motivated.
At Wednesday’s hearing, Judge Sonia Rodriguez True set Alonzo Mendoza-Garcia’s bail at $1 million, as was set in the warrant. Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney David Soukup said the bail was justified based on the nature of the crimes and the threat to public safety.
Defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp had argued for a $100,000 bail, noting his lack of criminal history and the fact that he had turned himself in.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Yakima police at 509-575-6200. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://bit.ly/yccrimestoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.