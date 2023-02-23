A Sureño gang member was sentenced to six years in prison in connection with a September 2020 drive-by shooting that injured a teenager.
Alfonso J. Sanchez-Hernandez, 20, was sentenced Feb. 14 after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and drive-by shooting in Yakima County Superior Court.
His sentence includes a three-year enhancement for using a firearm that is not subject to a good-behavior reduction. It also runs concurrently with a one-year sentence on an unrelated second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm charge.
Sanchez-Hernandez was originally charged with first-degree assault in connection with the Sept. 7, 2020 incident in an apartment complex in the 400 block of North Fourth Avenue.
A 16-year-old said he was sitting outside when a car pulled up next to him and someone asked if he was a gang member, according to a police affidavit. The teen, a Norteño gang member, appeared to have been shot with a shotgun, but the affidavit did not describe the extent of his injuries.
He declined to cooperate further with police, the affidavit said.
Sanchez-Hernandez was eventually linked to the crime after his mother and her boyfriend told police that he illegally had a gun, an affidavit said. He also was driving a car matching one seen in the North Fourth Avenue shooting, the affidavit said.
Sanchez-Hernandez was barred from owning a gun because of previous juvenile convictions for unlawfully possessing a firearm, according to court records.
