The suspect in a 2 1/2-year-old Lower Valley homicide case made his first court appearance Friday.
While federal authorities identified the 48-year-old Wapato man as a suspect early in the investigation into the death of David Luther White, the case was recently turned over to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office after determining the suspect was not a Native American citizen, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not publish the names of criminal suspects until they are formally charged.
He is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder, first-degree assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the Oct. 8, 2020, incident near Toppenish.
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies were called to 231 S. Oldenway Road around 1:20 a.m. that day for a shooting. A 911 caller said he was driving one shooting victim to the hospital, while a second shooting victim was still at the house, the affidavit said.
Deputies and Yakama Nation police officers arrived at the house and found White, 46, dead inside a trailer home with two gunshot wounds to his upper torso, the affidavit said.
Around 6:30 a.m. that day, a deputy saw the suspect walking out of a hop field near Fort and South Wapato roads shirtless with multiple cuts and scratches on his chest. He told the deputy that he had lost his truck and needed a ride to his mother’s house, the affidavit said.
The investigation was turned over to the FBI because White and the other victim were Yakama Nation citizens and the crime scene was within the Yakama Reservation, the affidavit said.
Witnesses and a video recording system led to the identity of the suspect, who was seen firing a couple shots into the air from a handgun before going inside the house, the affidavit said.
Once inside the house, the suspect argued with a person in the house, and pulled out the handgun as he challenged the man to a fight, the affidavit said. The suspect took off his shirt and was acting as if he were going to put the gun down, but instead brandished it, the affidavit said.
White, the affidavit said, asked someone to bring him his gun, and just as White was getting his rifle, the suspect shot him twice, and wounded the other man with a single shot.
Another man said he chased the suspect out of the house, and the suspect pointed the gun at him, the affidavit said, but didn’t shoot him. The man believed it was because the suspect was out of ammunition, the affidavit said.
During Friday’s preliminary appearance hearing in Yakima County Superior Court, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney David Soukup argued for a $2 million bail, citing the “horrific” facts of the case, as well as the suspect’s criminal history, which includes prior convictions for fourth-degree assault, harassment and unlawful imprisonment and violation of a protection order.
The suspect, Soukup said, is currently awaiting trial on multiple counts of first-degree assault and violating a protection order in one case, as well as multiple counts of violating a protection order and single counts of unlawful imprisonment and felony harassment in another case.
Defense attorney Greg Scott, who represents the suspect in the other cases, argued for a lower bail.
“There’s no reason for overkill. Two million dollars is window dressing,” Scott said. “If he can’t raise $500,000 (bail), there’s no reason to do more.”
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Elisabeth Tutsch said she had concerns about the public safety, noting that the suspect’s pending cases occurred after the homicide. She set bail at $1 million, to run concurrently with the other bail.
