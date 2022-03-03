Jurors in Randy Shea Gardner’s murder trial heard Gardner explain to sheriff’s detectives how he knew there was a body buried in a barn on his mother-in-law’s property.
Prosecutors showed jurors videos Thursday from the three times Gardner was questioned about how Julian Wabinga, 45, was killed on the Old Naches Highway property and buried in a barn, and how Gardner led them to the body.
Gardner, who is charged with first-degree murder in Wabinga’s death, repeatedly told detectives that another man killed Wabinga and buried him in the barn.
But in the interrogations at the Yakima County sheriff’s South First Street headquarters in June, detectives questioned why Gardner, 48, did not say something sooner about the killing.
“You knew this dude has been missing, and you knew he was right there,” Detective Dan Cypher said during the June 5, 2018, interview. “You know how he got there. You know exactly how he got there.”
Wabinga’s body was discovered that day, when Gardner called sheriff’s deputies to the barn and partially unearthed the remains in their presence.
Gardner had first reached out to detectives in November 2017, while in the Yakima County jail on an unrelated home-invasion case.
In that interview, Gardner said that Douglas Irwin, who was staying at the property and doing odd jobs there, initially told him in August that Wabinga had just left, even though he left his pickup at the house. Later, while they were drinking, Irwin said killed Wabinga and buried him in the barn, Gardner told Detective Sergio Reyna.
“He was like, ‘If you say anything, I’ll come after you and after your family,’” Gardner said.
Irwin, when he testified, said Gardner shot and killed Wabinga and forced him to help bury Wabinga in the barn, threatening to kill him and his family if he didn’t cooperate.
Gardner said he learned the exact location of the body when he and his then-wife were in the barn in the fall of 2017 and she said there was a “cold spot.”
Detectives searched the property, employing cadaver dogs from the Yakima County Search and Rescue Team, but failed to find any sign of the body, Reyna testified in court.
Gardner, a day after he was released from the Yakima County jail, called sheriff’s deputies June 5, 2018, to again report the body, and proceeded to dig in the barn where the body was found.
“It’s not how I wanted to spend my first day out of jail,” Gardner said.
Reyna and Cypher questioned Gardner that day, and Gardner, in the video of the interrogation, reiterated his earlier statement that Irwin was the one who killed Wabinga, and alleged that his mother-in-law was accusing Wabinga of stealing jewelry from the house before his death.
But Cypher in the interview, called Gardner’s story into question, particularly how he chose to do nothing when his children, whom he said he loved, were threatened. At one point in the interview, Gardner broke down and cried about the possibility he’d lose his children in a divorce.
“I can’t see you let that lie, not in a million years,” Cypher said. “That does not pass the sniff test.”
“I was drunk too,” Gardner said, explaining that he initially dismissed it as drunken rambling on Irwin’s part. He said he came forward again to ensure that Wabinga’s family would have closure.
The trial before Yakima County Superior Court Judge Kevin Naught is expected to continue Monday, with jurors expected to start deliberations early next week.
