A second suspect in a 2010 homicide at a Sunnyside restaurant has been sentenced to time served as part of a plea agreement.
Raul Medina-Herrera, 43, entered an Alford plea to rendering criminal assistance during a hearing Tuesday in Yakima County Superior Court. In return for his plea, which allows Medina-Herrera to maintain he is innocent while conceding that prosecutors could have won a conviction against him, charges of aggravated first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault were also dismissed.
The reduced charge stems from evidence suggesting that Medina-Herrera helped one of the other suspects to leave the scene of the crime, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Quinten Bowman said.
Medina-Herrera was sentenced to four years in prison — four times the maximum sentence under the standard range based on his criminal history, as part of the plea agreement. When good-behavior credit is factored, the sentence works out to time served, said defense attorney Rick Smith.
However, since it is considered a prison sentence, Medina-Herrera would have to be transferred to the state Department of Corrections for processing and then released, Smith said.
Medina-Herrera was initially charged with murder because it was alleged he left the restaurant and came back with the shooters, Bowman said, aiding the killing. But Bowman said that at this time the evidence in the decade-old case was not strong enough to support a murder charge beyond a reasonable doubt.
Medina-Herrera was arrested in October 2019, but the COVID pandemic delayed his trial, Smith said.
Medina-Herrera is the second person to be sentenced in the case. Juvenal Moreno-Garcia was sentenced this past week to eight years in prison after entering an Alford plea to second-degree murder in Magana-Mendoza’s death.
Four other suspects — Lisandro Rangel, 33; Alfonso Rangel Jr., 39; Ramon Medina-Gutierrez, 33; and Guadalupe Fernandez, 38— remain at large and have been charged in connection with the crime.
Medina-Herrera’s identity became known in February 2019, when a witness told detectives he had seen a relative of shooting victim Ramon Magana-Mendoza confront Medina-Herrera at the restaurant, 809 Yakima Valley Highway, the day of the shooting because he was sitting with married women, according to court documents.
Medina-Herrera warned the man, “you’re going to regret doing that” before leaving the restaurant, the witness told police. Medina-Herrera returned shortly with five other men and, after a confrontation with Magana-Mendoza over an unpaid drug debt, the men began shooting inside the restaurant, the documents said.
Magana-Mendoza was killed, and a woman whom detectives described as an innocent bystander was seriously wounded in the attack. Another man police said was the target of the attack was shot and wounded as he ran from the building, the documents said.
A witness said Medina-Herrera fled to Mexico after the shooting, and later returned to Sunnyside when he learned he was not being sought, according to documents.
Smith said Medina-Herrera was not hiding from authorities, in that he purchased a home and enrolled his children in the local schools.
